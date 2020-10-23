Osseo florist recognizes everyday heroes with bouquet awards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the age of COVID-19, people have been stepping up to help each other get through the pandemic.

In August, Heather Colby, owner of Colby’s Florist in Osseo, decided to hand out awards to people going above and beyond in the community during this pandemic, in the form of floral bouquets.

“We send a small bouquet to a person or persons that we want to add some recognition to for their kindness or generosity of time or money or whatever ways they have done things in our community,” Colby says.

The timing aligned with kids heading back to school, so the first award went to Osseo-Fairchild School District Superintendent Lori Whelan.

“With the staff at Osseo-Fairchild schools working so hard to get kids back in school, I thought what a good way to add some sunshine to the community,” Colby says.

Since then, Colby has handed out one flower award each week to a deserving member of the community ranging from local business owners to teachers to local volunteers.

Colby says the flower awards have been a hit in the community.

“I think it is the unexpected gift,” Colby says. “Flowers generally are colorful and happy and just make you feel good.”

She hopes to continue surprising a new recipient each week. If you would like to nominate someone you can call Colby’s Florist at 715-597-3442.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.