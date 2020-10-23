Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site location in Eau Claire is changing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prevea Health will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire at 950 W. Clairemont Ave., the location of the former wound clinic at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, on Oct. 26.

The current Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire, located at Prevea Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., will close Oct. 24. COVID-19 testing with Prevea Health in the Chippewa Valley is available for free to anyone experiencing one or more of the following symptoms:

Cough; fever; chills; repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; headache; sore throat; runny nose; new loss of taste or smell.

It is also available to anyone who has been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19."We are finding that people presenting with common symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat are testing positive for COVID-19," said Dr. Rai." Don’t ignore these symptoms.

You may otherwise feel fine, but you could be spreading the virus to others, and others may get sicker than you. Get tested right away.

Testing is free and same day appointments are available." Those who wish to be tested must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. You do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test.

MyPreveacan be accessed at www.myprevea.comor downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment ,and register for a tes tat one of the many Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site locations across the state.

This includes locations in Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls, Ladysmith, Altoona, Menomonie, Mondovi, the Greater Green Bay region, Marinette, Kewaunee, Shawano and Manitowoc.

For a list of locations and more information, please visit: www.prevea.com/COVID19Test results from all locations are available within 2 to 4days on the patient’s MyPrevea account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

