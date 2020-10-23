Advertisement

Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site location in Eau Claire is changing

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prevea Health will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire at 950 W. Clairemont Ave., the location of the former wound clinic at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, on Oct. 26.

The current Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire, located at Prevea Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., will close Oct. 24. COVID-19 testing with Prevea Health in the Chippewa Valley is available for free to anyone experiencing one or more of the following symptoms:

Cough; fever; chills; repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; headache; sore throat; runny nose; new loss of taste or smell.

It is also available to anyone who has been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19."We are finding that people presenting with common symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat are testing positive for COVID-19," said Dr. Rai." Don’t ignore these symptoms.

You may otherwise feel fine, but you could be spreading the virus to others, and others may get sicker than you. Get tested right away.

Testing is free and same day appointments are available." Those who wish to be tested must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. You do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test.

MyPreveacan be accessed at www.myprevea.comor downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment ,and register for a tes tat one of the many Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site locations across the state.

This includes locations in Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls, Ladysmith, Altoona, Menomonie, Mondovi, the Greater Green Bay region, Marinette, Kewaunee, Shawano and Manitowoc.

For a list of locations and more information, please visit: www.prevea.com/COVID19Test results from all locations are available within 2 to 4days on the patient’s MyPrevea account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Osseo Florist Hands Out "Flower Awards"

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Osseo Florist Hands Out "Flower Awards"

News

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

News

Historic Menomonie Theater Looks for Communities Support

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Historic Menomonie Theater Looks for Communities Support

News

Area first responders participate in Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Molly Gardner
First responders came together the past two days and created the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

News

La Crosse County sees 20th death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is reporting a new death in La Crosse County, bringing the overall total to 20.

Latest News

News

Name of fatal Polk County crash victim released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The names of those involved in a fatal Polk County crash have been released by law enforcement.

News

Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. seeks information on cat that bit man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is seeking more information on a cat that bit a man on Oct. 21 in Eau Claire.

News

32 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
32 new COVID-19 positive test results bring the county total to 1,059.

News

Osseo florist recognizes everyday heroes with bouquet awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Osseo florist giving awards to community members going above and beyond to help each other through the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

President Trump to hold rally in West Salem Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
President Donald Trump will be visiting Wisconsin for the second time in a week on Tuesday, just one week before Election Day.