Salvation Army recruits volunteers for Red Kettle campaign

This year virtually ringing bells is also an option
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The red kettles and ringing of bells will be back this holiday season--some with a new twist.

The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.

Those who need to take precaution, but still want to volunteer, can ring from home.

In-person kettles will happen as well, with a max of two volunteers per location.

With needs at an all-time high, the Salvation Army expects to serve more people this Christmas season.

“It doesn’t allow them to just be worried about what COVID means, if they were to get sick," said Alex Riley, La Crosse County Salvation Army volunteer coordinator. "It allows them to think about, OK yes there is things that I need to be more cautious about. [At] the same time, Christmas is right around the corner, so let’s try to be cheerful.”

The fundraiser brings in a third of the Salvation Army’s annual budget.

The campaign starts November 14 and ends New Year’s Eve.

