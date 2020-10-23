Advertisement

UW study: High school sports have not spread the coronavirus

A variety of sports equipment
A variety of sports equipment(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s medical school has found that the state’s high school sports has not contributed to an increase in COVID-19 infections among athletes.

The study surveyed 207 schools representing 30,000 athletes that restarted sports in September.

They study found that the case rate among those athletes was lower than what’s been reported for children ages 14-17.

The study also found that no sport had a statistically higher incidence rate than that of teenagers during the same period of time and only one case was attributed to transmission during sports.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Census takers fall short of target goal in areas of US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The count determines the number of congressional seats each state gets, where roads and bridges are built, how schools and health care facilities are funded, and how $1.5 trillion in federal resources are allocated annually.

National Politics

Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate.

News

SportScene 13 Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

What Happens to Your Absentee Ballot After Clerks Receive It?

Updated: 6 hours ago
What Happens to Your Absentee Ballot After Clerks Receive It?

Latest News

News

What happens to your absentee ballot after clerks receive it

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
More than 1.4 million absentee ballots have been sent out to voters across the Badger state, with more than 1.1 million ballots already in the possession of local clerks all across the state.

News

La Crosse Delays Restart of In-Person Elementary Classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
La Crosse Delays Restart of In-Person Elementary Classes

News

Tax impact of CVTC referendum reduced

Updated: 11 hours ago
The impact of Chippewa Valley Technical College’s referendum will not be as large as projected when the measure was presented to voters.

News

Chippewa Falls considering going with one trash collector

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
Residents currently choose which company they want collecting their trash.

News

School District of La Crosse postpones in-person learning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
School District of La Crosse students are no longer returning October 26--the date elementary students planned to start in-person classes for at least two weeks.