Video series combines Chippewa Valley music and murals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For 45 seasons the Chippewa Valley Symphony has been entertaining Western Wisconsin. But to end this season, the group created something special for you to enjoy at home.

The Eau Claire community is full of art in all sizes, shapes and styles. The Chippewa Valley Symphony decided to combine its favorite local art for the project, Local Color. “We want to actually share that love of music with our community,” said Nobuyoshi Yasuda, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Conductor.

Music and murals are the key components to their new video series. “It is really refreshing to me,” Yasuda said. The group is changing the tempo for its latest performance. “While we can’t do our music as we typically do, this is something we can provide,” said executive director, Anna Rybicki.

A new video series is bringing the sounds of the symphony at home. “We said play something that you love, and they all made their own decisions and of course these are often excerpts of a piece, not a full piece,” Rybicki said.

Their music combined with the backdrop of colorful murals. “We were really asking people to leave their comfort zone and do something fun for the community and they rose to the occasion,” Rybicki added. The musicians are setting a new tone to help us all get through 2020. “A lot of people rely on music, they rely on it for enjoyment, for entertainment but it is also something that enriches their lives and it makes them feel good,” Rybicki said.

Ending their season on a high note. “It’s been a lot of fun for us and I hope that a lot of people just get to see these episodes and enjoy them,” Rybicki added.

