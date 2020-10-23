Advertisement

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

If there’s a green dot, everything is OK
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A twentysomething software engineer in Germany is building plenty of fast food street cred with his website that tracks every McDonald’s soft service machine in the United States.

Rashiq Zahid reverse-engineered the computer code in the McDonald’s app to pull off the feat.

“I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” Zahid tweeted.

Anyone who’s ever tried to order a cone or sundae at a Micky D’s may know the disappointment of hearing the machine is out of order.

“To clarify how this works: McDonald’s keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I’m merely querying for those - no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted,” Zahid said in another tweet.

Zahid dishes up the information on his website: McBroken.com, which features a map of the United States.

The display has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they’re not.

McDonald’s seems to be OK with the technical invasion of privacy.

“Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks!” David Tovar, the fast food giant’s vice president of U.S. communications, said on Twitter.

“We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Osseo Florist Hands Out "Flower Awards"

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Osseo Florist Hands Out "Flower Awards"

News

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

News

Historic Menomonie Theater Looks for Communities Support

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Historic Menomonie Theater Looks for Communities Support

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

Latest News

News

Area first responders participate in Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Molly Gardner
First responders came together the past two days and created the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

News

La Crosse County sees 20th death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is reporting a new death in La Crosse County, bringing the overall total to 20.

News

Name of fatal Polk County crash victim released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The names of those involved in a fatal Polk County crash have been released by law enforcement.

News

Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. seeks information on cat that bit man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is seeking more information on a cat that bit a man on Oct. 21 in Eau Claire.

News

Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site location in Eau Claire is changing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prevea Health will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire at 950 W. Clairemont Ave., the location of the former wound clinic at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, on Oct. 26.

News

32 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
32 new COVID-19 positive test results bring the county total to 1,059.