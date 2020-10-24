Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers assist local law enforcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nationally, Crime Stoppers has helped make more than 600,000 arrests. Eau Claire County law enforcement has a major resource in their partnership with local crime stoppers.

In 2019, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital received a bomb threat.

Brian Hedrington, divisional director of safety and security at HSHS says an outside source was critical in keeping everyone in the hospital safe

“We found out that there was a tip called into our local crime stoppers line and it was very beneficial because crime stoppers, the people working there who are all volunteers, very professional, did a great job in working with our local law enforcement and making an arrest.”

Barb Teslaw, has worked with crime stoppers since the non profit’s inception

Tesla told WEAU,

“I started as neighborhood watch.”

The board consists of volunteers who, in just the last few years, have already taken in over 300 tips.

Teslaw says good citizens report tips to crime stoppers, and their identity always stays 100% anonymous.

“When you make a tip, your call comes in, they send it to the appropriate law enforcement entity, they act on the case. and if the person has committed a felony and is arrested, you are eligible for up to a thousand dollar reward.”

According to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, the Crime Stoppers play a major role in this region.

“I’ve ran out of the house, called a couple of our deputies that the tip was so urgent that we needed to take care of it right away,” said Cramer.

With the impact they make in the community, Cramer says they run off of donations and need financial support.

“If you want to give to something that pays off dollar for dollar that pays off significantly, Crime Stoppers is where you should put your money in Eau Claire County,” Cramer says.

715-874-TIPS is the number to call. You can visit their Facebook page if you’d like more information or to donate to Crime Stoppers.

