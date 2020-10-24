Advertisement

Four injured in early morning stabbing

Stabbing
Stabbing(KOSA)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in critical condition after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

The stabbing occurred before 3 a.m. near the entrance to Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls.

An additional two people were injured.

Chippewa Falls Police believe they have identified all suspects at this time. They say the public is in no danger as this wasn’t a random stabbing.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

News

Sparta man suspected of OWI in injury crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
One person is taken to the hospital and another is taken into custody on suspicion of OWI after a crash in Monroe County.

News

Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten opener

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Graham Mertz threw five touchdown passes to match the Wisconsin record in his first career start and the No. 14 Badgers beat Illinois 45-7 on Friday night to open the pandemic-delayed Big Ten football season.

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 13 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

How People in Quarantine Can Vote

Updated: 13 hours ago
How People in Quarantine Can Vote

News

How people who are in quarantine on election day can vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
For tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, their reality will be having to quarantine at home on election day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

News

WEAU political analyst breaks down final presidential debate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
WEAU political analyst John Frank said both candidates achieved their goals.