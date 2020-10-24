Four injured in early morning stabbing

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in critical condition after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

The stabbing occurred before 3 a.m. near the entrance to Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls.

An additional two people were injured.

Chippewa Falls Police believe they have identified all suspects at this time. They say the public is in no danger as this wasn’t a random stabbing.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.

