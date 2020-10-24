Advertisement

Ginseng farms rushing to harvest crops after snowfall

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather has not been ideal for farmers, especially with the winter weather interrupting their harvest.

“This job is hard enough as it is and the weather doesn’t make it any easier,” Hsu’s Ginseng owner Will Hsu said. “We have had experience in the past that when the ground freezes and the snow doesn’t melt, you can’t finish digging and you either have to wait till next year or dig in the spring,” he added.

Harvesting in the spring is not a great option for farmers. Especially since harvesting late could put the quality of the crop at risk.

“We’re worried that if you wait till the spring, the taste, the flavor, the root quality isn’t the same as if you dig in the spring,” Hsu explained.

The entire 2020 farming season has been a challenge for Hsu and his farm. His troubles began all the way back in May.

“The threat of snow in May, the early snow this year just last week, it really makes labor and the job harder,” Hsu stated.

In past years, Hsu and his workers approached the harvest season with excitement. But that’s not the case this year.

“It’s one of the most miserable times to be digging. We should be celebrating the harvest. Instead, we’re begrudgingly harvesting roots,” Hsu said. “It’s Just another thing 2020 has thrown at us.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four injured in early morning stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
The stabbing occurred before 3 a.m. near the entrance to Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls.

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

News

Sparta man suspected of OWI in injury crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
One person is taken to the hospital and another is taken into custody on suspicion of OWI after a crash in Monroe County.

News

Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten opener

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Graham Mertz threw five touchdown passes to match the Wisconsin record in his first career start and the No. 14 Badgers beat Illinois 45-7 on Friday night to open the pandemic-delayed Big Ten football season.

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 13 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

How People in Quarantine Can Vote

Updated: 13 hours ago
How People in Quarantine Can Vote

News

How people who are in quarantine on election day can vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
For tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, their reality will be having to quarantine at home on election day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

News

WEAU political analyst breaks down final presidential debate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
WEAU political analyst John Frank said both candidates achieved their goals.