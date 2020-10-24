Health department holds drive-through flu shot clinic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Wisconsin sees an increase of new COVID-19 cases, local health officials are reminding people not to forget about the flu.

In order to try and lower influenza numbers this year, the Eau Claire County Health Department is changing the way they administer flu shots. Today in Augusta, they held a free drive-through flu shot clinic. Health department director Lieske Giese says to avoid a twindemic, its more important than ever to get a flu shot. Giese says everyone is welcome to get a flu shot at the event but they were hoping to especially reach kids.

“The fewer people that have influenza, the more likely we will have the ability to quickly and effectively treat people that need to be hospitalized for COVID-19,” Giese says. “We want to keep flu patients out of the hospital if we possibly can and getting a flu shot is one way to really work towards that.”

Giese says if you missed today’s event, another drive thru clinic will be held in Eau Claire in two weeks.

