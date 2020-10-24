Advertisement

How people who are in quarantine on election day can vote

People who are hospitalized or in quarantine under doctor's order's on election day can still cast their vote using the Hospitalized Electors process.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County’s 91 new cases Friday - and all of their close contacts - are supposed to stay in isolation for at least the next ten days.

For tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, their reality will be having to quarantine at home on election day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s part of the reason local health officials are encouraging people to vote early.

“We want people to vote but we also want people to make a plan. Again, we don’t want anyone to be surprised if on the Monday before voting they get a phone call that they need to stay home because they are a case or because they are a close contact," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

For some people, voting early isn’t an option.

In the state of Wisconsin, if you’re hospitalized there are still ways to vote.

It’s called the Hospitalized Electors Process.

Meagan Wolfe with the Wisconsin Elections Commission says the commission extended qualification for the process this year to also include people who are quarantined under doctor’s order.

“First the voter has to designate an agent, and this can be someone they’re choosing. And what the agent is going to do is they are going to bring the application for an absentee ballot along with the voter’s photo ID to the municipal clerk’s office,” explained Wolfe.

The person picking up the ballot also needs to show their own photo ID to the clerk.

“The clerk will then give the agent the ballot to bring to the hospitalized elector, the hospitalized elector will cast their ballot in the presence of a witness,” said Wolfe.

The designated person can then either drop the filled-out ballot at the municipal clerk’s office, polling place if it’s election day, or a ballot drop box.

“The hospitalized elector process and the sequestered juror process are really the only two processes where somebody else can deliver a ballot to a voter,” Wolfe added.

For more information about the hospitalized elector, click here.

