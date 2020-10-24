Advertisement

Local group raises awareness for veteran suicide

By Denton Postlewait
Oct. 24, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, each day, about 17 military veterans commit suicide in the United States.

Saturday, Vets Fighting 4 Vets held their fifth annual Ruck to Zero, a 22 kilometer walk that focuses on veteran outreach and raising awareness of veteran suicide. Tony Falkner is the president for Vets Fighting 4 Vets. he says just because a soldier leaves the battlefield, it does not mean they are done fighting a war.

“Today is really about bringing awareness to veteran suicide. Every veteran wrote a blank check for this country,” Falkner says. “Whether or not they’re fighting the war overseas, they’re probably still fighting one inside.”

More than 30 people braved the cold Saturday for the event. If you missed the walk and would like more information on how to get involved with Vets Fighting 4 Vets, click here.

