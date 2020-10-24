National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Wisconsin continues to fight an opioid epidemic, people are encouraged to get rid of their unused prescription medications.

Parts of western Wisconsin participated in the Nationwide Drug Take Back event Saturday. People could go to several locations to drop off medications in the Chippewa Valley. Sandy Bautch of the Altoona Police Department says taking medication to a drop-off site ensures it will be disposed of correctly. He says it is a safer than throwing pills away or flushing them down the drain.

“Trashcans at home aren’t fully secure. We know that here they are secure and we’re going to take them to an incinerator where they will for sure be disposed of,” Bautch says. “Taking them here is just a good way to make sure that, if they’re not in your house, they can’t be abused.”

For more information or to find a drop-off site near you, click here.

