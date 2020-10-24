Packers to play without Bakhtiari Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced starting left tackle David Bakhtiari will not be playing Sunday.

Bakhtiari was injured during last week’s game against the Buccaneers.

Team officials say Bakhtiari has a chest injury, and did not travel with the team to Houston.

He didn’t practice at all this past week.

RELATED: Packers injury concerns heading into Texans game

Injury report update: #Packers T David Bakhtiari (chest) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game against the Texans & did not travel.#GBvsHOU https://t.co/Lw9iYw8mvq — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 24, 2020

As of early Saturday afternoon, five players are still questionable, and two others are considered doubtful.

According to the team, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster is out with a shoulder injury, as well as running back Tyler Ervin, who is listed as having a wrist injury.

QUESTIONABLE:

Running back Aaron Jones - calf

Tight end Robert Tonyan - ankle

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams - foot

Linebacker Preston Smith - shoulder

Center Corey Linsley - back

DOUBTFUL:

Safety Darnell Savage - quad

Cornerback Kevin King - quad

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.