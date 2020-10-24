Advertisement

Sparta man suspected of OWI in injury crash

(MGN)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is taken to the hospital and another is taken into custody on suspicion of operating under the influence after a crash in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 131, near the intersection of Gopher Avenue, came in around 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23.

An initial investigation indicates 54-year-old Michael Betts of Sparta was driving north on 131 when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Crystal Gilbertson of Norwalk. Gilbertson’s vehicle went in the ditch and overturned. She had to be removed from the vehicle by rescue crews and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash. Betts was taken into custody on suspicion of OWI.

