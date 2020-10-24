SportScene 13 for Friday, October 23rd (Part One)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Amherst 47, Shiocton 6
Antigo 20, Merrill 12, OT
Assumption 42, Wild Rose 12
Badger 14, Wilmot Union 0
Baraboo 35, Sauk Prairie 0
Blair-Taylor 24, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Bloomer 20, Barron 6
Bonduel 37, Oconto 14
Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20
Brillion 35, Peshtigo 8
Cambria-Friesland 34, St. John’s NW Military Academy 14
Cambridge 35, Palmyra-Eagle 7
Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Catholic Memorial 15, New Berlin Eisenhower 9
Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Oostburg 7
Cedarburg 38, Nicolet 0
Crivitz 56, Tomahawk 25
Cumberland 62, St. Croix Falls 6
Darlington 30, Lancaster 13
De Soto 16, Hillsboro 0
Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21, OT
Edgar 62, Portage 0
Edgewood 16, Wisconsin Lutheran 15
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0
Elkhorn Area 22, Delavan-Darien 0
Ellsworth 43, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Freedom 23
Franklin 21, Wauwatosa West 7
Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 10
Gilman 65, New Auburn 6
Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0
Greenwood 79, Tri-County 0
Highland 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 8
Hilbert 62, Random Lake 6
Homestead 21, West Bend East 13
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 7
Iola-Scandinavia 55, Almond-Bancroft 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 26, Kenosha Tremper 20
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Westby 0
Kiel 20, Chilton 6
Lake Country Lutheran 44, Wauwatosa East 36
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8
Lakeside Lutheran 24, Lake Mills 21
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Wausaukee 8
Luxemburg-Casco 31, Seymour 7
Marathon 15, Abbotsford 0
Marshall 21, Pardeeville 6
Martin Luther 42, Saint Francis 0
Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6
McDonell Central 68, Bruce 28
Medford Area 26, Ashland 11
Melrose-Mindoro 10, Alma/Pepin 0
Menomonee Falls 24, Brookfield East 21
Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13
Mishicot 20, Clintonville 8
Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14
Mosinee 14, Hayward 0
Muskego 28, Mukwonago 7
Nekoosa 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
New Holstein 48, Roncalli 8
New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10
Newman Catholic 47, Port Edwards 10
Northwestern 28, Spooner 0
Norway, Mich. def. Niagara, forfeit
Oconomowoc 30, Kettle Moraine 7
Oconto Falls 30, Crandon 0
Phillips 32, Lincoln 26
Plymouth 35, Berlin 6
Potosi/Cassville 54, Iowa-Grant 6
Reedsburg Area 24, Watertown 9
Reedsville 28, Ozaukee 0
Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Rhinelander 29, Stratford 27
Richland Center 35, Dodgeville 0
Rosholt 18, Loyal 14
Saint Croix Central 41, Osceola 0
Shawano 49, Waupaca 14
Sheboygan Falls 41, Southern Door 0
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 12
Slinger 43, Hartford Union 31
Somerset 26, Prescott 0
Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0
Suring 40, Gillett 6
Viroqua 25, Altoona 8
Waterloo 28, Markesan 16
Waukesha West 31, Arrowhead 13
West De Pere 25, Xavier 14
West Salem 22, Aquinas 6
Wisconsin Dells 14, Wautoma 7
Wrightstown 42, Marinette 6
