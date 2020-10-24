Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, October 23rd (Part One)

Elk Mound Football
Elk Mound Football(weau)
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

Amherst 47, Shiocton 6

Antigo 20, Merrill 12, OT

Assumption 42, Wild Rose 12

Badger 14, Wilmot Union 0

Baraboo 35, Sauk Prairie 0

Blair-Taylor 24, Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Bloomer 20, Barron 6

Bonduel 37, Oconto 14

Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20

Brillion 35, Peshtigo 8

Cambria-Friesland 34, St. John’s NW Military Academy 14

Cambridge 35, Palmyra-Eagle 7

Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Catholic Memorial 15, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Oostburg 7

Cedarburg 38, Nicolet 0

Crivitz 56, Tomahawk 25

Cumberland 62, St. Croix Falls 6

Darlington 30, Lancaster 13

De Soto 16, Hillsboro 0

Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21, OT

Edgar 62, Portage 0

Edgewood 16, Wisconsin Lutheran 15

Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0

Elkhorn Area 22, Delavan-Darien 0

Ellsworth 43, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Freedom 23

Franklin 21, Wauwatosa West 7

Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 10

Gilman 65, New Auburn 6

Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0

Greenwood 79, Tri-County 0

Highland 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 8

Hilbert 62, Random Lake 6

Homestead 21, West Bend East 13

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 7

Iola-Scandinavia 55, Almond-Bancroft 0

Kenosha Indian Trail 26, Kenosha Tremper 20

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Westby 0

Kiel 20, Chilton 6

Lake Country Lutheran 44, Wauwatosa East 36

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8

Lakeside Lutheran 24, Lake Mills 21

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Wausaukee 8

Luxemburg-Casco 31, Seymour 7

Marathon 15, Abbotsford 0

Marshall 21, Pardeeville 6

Martin Luther 42, Saint Francis 0

Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6

McDonell Central 68, Bruce 28

Medford Area 26, Ashland 11

Melrose-Mindoro 10, Alma/Pepin 0

Menomonee Falls 24, Brookfield East 21

Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13

Mishicot 20, Clintonville 8

Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14

Mosinee 14, Hayward 0

Muskego 28, Mukwonago 7

Nekoosa 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

New Holstein 48, Roncalli 8

New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10

Newman Catholic 47, Port Edwards 10

Northwestern 28, Spooner 0

Norway, Mich. def. Niagara, forfeit

Oconomowoc 30, Kettle Moraine 7

Oconto Falls 30, Crandon 0

Phillips 32, Lincoln 26

Plymouth 35, Berlin 6

Potosi/Cassville 54, Iowa-Grant 6

Reedsburg Area 24, Watertown 9

Reedsville 28, Ozaukee 0

Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Rhinelander 29, Stratford 27

Richland Center 35, Dodgeville 0

Rosholt 18, Loyal 14

Saint Croix Central 41, Osceola 0

Shawano 49, Waupaca 14

Sheboygan Falls 41, Southern Door 0

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 12

Slinger 43, Hartford Union 31

Somerset 26, Prescott 0

Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0

Suring 40, Gillett 6

Viroqua 25, Altoona 8

Waterloo 28, Markesan 16

Waukesha West 31, Arrowhead 13

West De Pere 25, Xavier 14

West Salem 22, Aquinas 6

Wisconsin Dells 14, Wautoma 7

Wrightstown 42, Marinette 6

