Wisconsin DHS reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting Saturday 25 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,770 since the pandemic began.

199 more Wisconsinites with the virus have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID hospitalizations totals 10,237.

The state also reported 4,062 more positive cases of COVID-19 putting the state’s total number of cases at 194,540.

79% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to today’s report, an additional 13,558 tests came back negative.

Eau Claire County now has a total of 3,057 confirmed COVID cases.

Chippewa County now has a total of 1,397 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County now has a total of 982 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County now has a total of 4,025 confirmed COVID cases.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.