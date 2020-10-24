Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday

COVID-19
COVID-19(WEAU 13 News)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting Saturday 25 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,770 since the pandemic began.

199 more Wisconsinites with the virus have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID hospitalizations totals 10,237.

The state also reported 4,062 more positive cases of COVID-19 putting the state’s total number of cases at 194,540.

79% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to today’s report, an additional 13,558 tests came back negative.

Eau Claire County now has a total of 3,057 confirmed COVID cases.

Chippewa County now has a total of 1,397 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County now has a total of 982 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County now has a total of 4,025 confirmed COVID cases.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brewers' Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Major League Baseball announced that Milwaukee Brewers' reliever Devin Williams has been named the National League Reliever of the Year.

News

Four injured in early morning stabbing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
The stabbing occurred before 3 a.m. near the entrance to Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls.

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Latest News

News

Sparta man suspected of OWI in injury crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
One person is taken to the hospital and another is taken into custody on suspicion of OWI after a crash in Monroe County.

News

Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten opener

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Graham Mertz threw five touchdown passes to match the Wisconsin record in his first career start and the No. 14 Badgers beat Illinois 45-7 on Friday night to open the pandemic-delayed Big Ten football season.

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

Updated: 16 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2

News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

Updated: 16 hours ago
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 16 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

How People in Quarantine Can Vote

Updated: 16 hours ago
How People in Quarantine Can Vote