Badgers climb to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football continues to climb the AP Poll, this time cracking the top-10.

The Badgers are now ranked No. 9 in the nation after their 45-7 win over Illinois on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

Latest AP Poll, #Badgers climb up to the No. 9 spot. https://t.co/xStxAmfKPv — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 25, 2020

No. 9 Wisconsin is the second highest ranked Big Ten team, behind only Ohio State at No. 3.

Led by freshman quarterback Graham Mertz and his five passing touchdowns, Wisconsin’s defense only allowed 218 total yards to Illinois and eight first downs in that dominant week one win.

Quick recap of not just Graham Mertz's night, but every #Badgers fan's night as well. #5 throws for 5 touchdowns and makes history in his debut as Wisconsin's starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/qZUnOdouZS — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 24, 2020

The Badgers will face the team Ohio State beat 52-17 to start its season, in the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska will kick off 2:30 C.T. in Lincoln, NE.

