Badgers climb to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Wisconsin now ranked No. 9 in the nation after 45-7 win over Illinois to kickoff 2020 season
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates his touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By George Balekji
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football continues to climb the AP Poll, this time cracking the top-10.

The Badgers are now ranked No. 9 in the nation after their 45-7 win over Illinois on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

No. 9 Wisconsin is the second highest ranked Big Ten team, behind only Ohio State at No. 3.

Led by freshman quarterback Graham Mertz and his five passing touchdowns, Wisconsin’s defense only allowed 218 total yards to Illinois and eight first downs in that dominant week one win.

The Badgers will face the team Ohio State beat 52-17 to start its season, in the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska will kick off 2:30 C.T. in Lincoln, NE.

