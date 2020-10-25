Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Thorp nursing home facility

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Thorp nursing and rehabilitation facility is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak according to a letter posted on the facility’s website.

In an update on Friday, Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation reported a total of 45 cases of COVID-19 from residents and staff at the care facility.

The letter says 25 residents, 18 staff, and two contracted service providers have tested positive for the virus.

The facility is also reporting seven deaths.

As of Friday, eight residents are being cared for in the facility’s isolation care unit, and 10 have recovered. 10 of the 18 staff members have also recovered and are back at work.

The facility is also not allowing visitors into the community.

Oakbrook Health says it is required to conduct testing twice a week and they continue to use rapid tests on any new symptomatic residents.

The facility says it will continue to work closely with the Clark County Public Health Department, the facility’s medical director and the Wisconsin State Department of Health on outbreak management and appropriate clinical treatment for COVID positive residents.

