Eau Claire and La Crosse COVID cases continue to climb by more than 50 as state releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19
COVID-19(WEAU 13 News)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 3,626 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the state’s total to 198,166.

8 more Wisconsinites have died from the virus putting the total number of deaths at 1,778.

An additional 195 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 10,332.

79% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to today’s report, 10,396 tests came back negative.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 85 cases with a new total of 3,142 confirmed COVID cases.

Chippewa County has no new cases. Their total stays at 1,397 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County had an increase of 12 putting their total at 994 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 58 and now has a total of 4,083 confirmed COVID cases.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

