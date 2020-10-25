Neillsville Elementary School moves to remote learning for a week due to COVID-19 cases.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Neillsville will move students in grade 5K through grade 5 to remote learning for a week due to COVID-19 cases and exposure within the Neillsville Elementary School.

In an announcement, the school district says students will learn remotely Monday October 26 through Friday October 30.

According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, three students are currently positive for COVID-19 in the elementary school. The school district has reported 12 cases within the district since September 1.

