One dead after single car roll-over

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after their vehicle rolled over multiple times Saturday evening.

The driver lost control of their vehicle on County Highway M near Colfax while they were taking a curve.

At the time of the crash the driver was not wearing their seatbelt. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has not released the driver’s name at this time.

