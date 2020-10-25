One person is dead after early morning garage fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -La Crosse Fire and La Crosse Police are investigating a garage fire that left one person dead.

Early Sunday morning La Crosse Fire responded to a garage fire. It started in a detached 2-car garage, but did not spread to any adjacent buildings.

Firefighters found one person inside the garage. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

La Crosse Fire were able to put the fire out within 10 minutes of arriving to the scene.

