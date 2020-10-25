Advertisement

Regis Catholic Schools recommending all students and staff be tested for COVID-19

Regis Catholic Schools
Regis Catholic Schools(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools sent an email to families Friday evening recommending all students and staff get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible, even for those who do not have symptoms.

In the email obtained by WEAU, President Kelly K. Mechelke and Dean Father James Kurzynski say the recommendation comes from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department as the school system experiences a higher number of COVID-19 cases compared to the first eight weeks of school.

Regis Catholic Schools will remain open for in-person classes.

Students who get tested and are not experiencing symptoms can return to school right away, while those are experiencing symptoms are asked to stay home until results are received.

Earlier this week, the Regis High School girls volleyball and tennis teams withdrew from postseason play due to “health concerns”.

