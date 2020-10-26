Advertisement

1 person dead after fire in outside garage

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person died in a fire that happened outside a garage in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to a fire Sunday morning at 5:22 a.m. at S&S Auto on Scenic Drive. One person was said to be inside and had died.

The fire was in an outside garage where repairs are done.

There is currently no cause for the fire. More details, including the name of the victim, may be released later this week.

