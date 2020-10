EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County saw 178 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday.

These new cases bring the total to 3,320 cases.

Health officials estimate 2,628 of those cases have recovered.

There have been 29,025 negative tests and 12 total deaths.

115 have ever been hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.