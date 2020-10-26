2,500 pounds of prescription medication collected through Eau Claire County Drug Take Back

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says 2.500 pounds of unwanted, expired or unused prescription medication was turned in for National Drug Take Back day.

The medications were collected at the courthouse where a permanent disposal box was installed. The box is outside door C1W on the west side of the building where it is monitored 24/7. The public is also able to drop off medications 24/7.

Due to COVID-19, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t able to partner with Marshfield Clinic and the Eau Claire City- County Health Department like they normally do every spring and fall.

Officials ask that people continue to drop off any unwanted medication there to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.