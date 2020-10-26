Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to go virtual starting Nov. 4

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District sent a message to parents and guardians stating that the last day for in-person learning would be Oct. 28, with a virtual start date of Nov. 4.

The tentative return date for in person settings is Nov. 30 but a reassessment will be done on Nov. 18 to see the current community standing.

School officials say with 13 deaths and 365 new positive cases, the district has reached a point where they are unable to maintain in-person settings. They added that since Friday, the district went from 178 quarantined individuals to 289.

For students who are already using the virtual option, the calendar will remain the same.

The school district gave this timeline to families:

· Last day for in-person learning - October 28, 2020

· Staff preparation / professional development - October 29 - November 3, 2020

· First day for fully-remote learning -November 4, 2020

· Reassess community health and staffing -November 18, 2020

· Tentative return to in-person settings- November 30, 2020

