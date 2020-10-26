Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to go virtual starting Nov. 4

CFAUSD
CFAUSD(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District sent a message to parents and guardians stating that the last day for in-person learning would be Oct. 28, with a virtual start date of Nov. 4.

The tentative return date for in person settings is Nov. 30 but a reassessment will be done on Nov. 18 to see the current community standing.

School officials say with 13 deaths and 365 new positive cases, the district has reached a point where they are unable to maintain in-person settings. They added that since Friday, the district went from 178 quarantined individuals to 289.

For students who are already using the virtual option, the calendar will remain the same.

The school district gave this timeline to families:

  • · Last day for in-person learning - October 28, 2020
  • · Staff preparation / professional development - October 29 - November 3, 2020
  • · First day for fully-remote learning -November 4, 2020
  • · Reassess community health and staffing -November 18, 2020
  • · Tentative return to in-person settings- November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police advise car safety kits for winter

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
To keep safe in this weather, police suggest drivers carry a safety kit in the back of your car with tools that would come in handy in the event of a crash.

News

Racing to the finish line with drive-thru early voting in Eau Claire

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Over 6,000 Eau Claire residents have cast their ballots from behind the wheel at the start of day 6 for early drive-thru voting outside city hall in Eau Claire.

News

Importance Of Cleaning Up Fallen Leaves (10/26/20)

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Importance Of Cleaning Up Fallen Leaves (10/26/20)

News

First virtual day for Regis Middle and High School students after rise in positive cases

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Starting Monday, Eau Claire Regis Middle and High School went virtual for the next two weeks after a recent spike in COVID-19

Latest News

News

To rake or not to rake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
To rake or not to rake, that may be the question you are asking yourself if you have fallen behind on yard work this year.

News

Minnesota man charged with 8th OWI in Pierce County

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Hastings, Minnesota man has been charged with his 8th OWI in Pierce County.

National

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

News

12 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Monroe County Health Department says there are 12 new COVID-19 cases.

News

Award Winning Villa Bellezza (10/26/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
Award Winning Villa Bellezza (10/26/20)

News

1 person dead after fire in outside garage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person died in a fire that happened outside a garage in Eau Claire.