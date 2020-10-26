Advertisement

Chippewa Falls man arrested for 7th OWI

(KCRG)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is in custody after he was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating under the influence.

If convicted, the charge would be 50-year-old Robert Arthur Truitt’s 7th OWI offense.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, Truitt was taken into custody Saturday night in Washburn County after he was stopped by a trooper and failed a sobriety test.

In addition to the OWI, Wisconsin State Patrol says Truitt was arrested for failure to install ignition interlock device 4th offense.

