Chippewa Falls man arrested for 7th OWI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is in custody after he was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating under the influence.

If convicted, the charge would be 50-year-old Robert Arthur Truitt’s 7th OWI offense.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, Truitt was taken into custody Saturday night in Washburn County after he was stopped by a trooper and failed a sobriety test.

In addition to the OWI, Wisconsin State Patrol says Truitt was arrested for failure to install ignition interlock device 4th offense.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.