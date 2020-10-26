Advertisement

Community celebrates startup companies in Eau Claire

Chippewa Valley Tours are offering the Eau Claire Food and Drink Experience Box as a part of Startup Eau Claire week.
Chippewa Valley Tours are offering the Eau Claire Food and Drink Experience Box as a part of Startup Eau Claire week.(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Now is the perfect time to think about the businesses that started right here in the Chippewa Valley. Startup Eau Claire is celebrating the products made right here, by letting you try them from the safety of your home.

The entire state is recognizing the startups happening across Wisconsin. But Eau Claire is celebrating the businesses right here in the community. Chippewa Valley Tours are offering the Eau Claire Food and Drink Experience Box as a part of Startup Eau Claire week.

The box costs $15 and inside are products from Eau Claire businesses including, Brewing Projekt, Sweet Driver Chocolates, Chip Magnet Salsa and the Coffee Grounds. “It’s a difficult time for a lot of small businesses and not that many people are going out, not as many people as usually go out so just being a part of anything that is creative to kind of put an emphasis on our local producers and our local restaurants and makers that is a pretty,” said William Glass the owner of the Brewing Projekt.

Once you purchase and pick up your box, there will be a virtual unboxing on November 17 to hear from the owners of each business about how they got started. “With the reduced capacity at places and people not as comfortable going out, having the opportunity to showcase the business and hear their story, I think it makes an impact and people are more apt to support if they know the story behind it,” said Nick White the owner of Chippewa Valley Tours.

There is also a box that is full of products from women owned startups in Eau Claire. All of this and some other virtual events are happening as a part of startup Eau Claire week in November 11-18.

Click here for a full list of events for Startup Eau Claire.
Click here to purchase a Food and Drink Experience Box.

