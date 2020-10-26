EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr. Scott Brown, at the Greenwood office of Marshfield Clinic, shares a special bond with his patients and that is why I would like to nominate him for WEAU’s Sunshine Award. More than just a medical professional, Dr. Brown actually cares about everyone who steps into his office. He takes the time to listen to our health concerns and doesn’t make us feel rushed. He is not bothered at all by our mundane chit chat. He has a way of making us forget about our health issues, even if just for a moment, and makes us feel like we are talking to a friend. After umpteen years sharing his knowledge, skills, and compassion with his patients in Clark County, Dr. Brown has decided to retire this month. He will truly be missed.

A longtime patient,

Kathleen Skora

