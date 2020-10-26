Advertisement

DR. SCOTT BROWN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr. Scott Brown, at the Greenwood office of Marshfield Clinic, shares a special bond with his patients and that is why I would like to nominate him for WEAU’s Sunshine Award.  More than just a medical professional, Dr. Brown actually cares about everyone who steps into his office.  He takes the time to listen to our health concerns and doesn’t make us feel rushed.  He is not bothered at all by our mundane chit chat.  He has a way of making us forget about our health issues, even if just for a moment, and makes us feel like we are talking to a friend.  After umpteen years sharing his knowledge, skills, and compassion with his patients in Clark County, Dr. Brown has decided to retire this month.  He will truly be missed.

A longtime patient,

Kathleen Skora

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community First

‘$20 for ’20’ campaign supports historic Menomonie theater

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Phoebe Murray
Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts launches new fundraising campaign calling on the community for support.

Community First

Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
JA Hero’s Gala will be a virtual hybrid event on November 17, 2020.

Community First

Stand in the Light Memory Choir is tuning up for fall showcase

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Phoebe Murray
Eau Claire's Stand in the Light Memory Choir for people struggling with memory loss gears up for virtual showcase in November.

Sunshine Award

JOE AND GERI WALTER & O’NEIL CREEK CAMPGROUND

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 21, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

JOE AND GERI WALTER & O’NEIL CREEK CAMPGROUND

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 21, 2020

Sunshine Award

SACRED HEART DIALYSIS DEPARTMENT

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 19, 2020

Community First

National Cheese Curd Day

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Tina Peterson with Wisconsin Dairy Farmers offers tips and information on National Cheese Curd Day

News

Rock Fest announces 2021 lineup

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rock Fest has announced their 2021 lineup.

Sunshine Award

DOVE HEALTHCARE – BLOOMER

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 12, 2020

Sunshine Award

NICK MATTOON

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 13, 2020