First virtual day for Regis Middle and High School students after rise in positive cases

Regis Catholic Schools
Regis Catholic Schools(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Starting Monday, Eau Claire Regis Middle and High School went virtual for the next two weeks after a recent spike in COVID-19

That decision came with more than 160 Regis students currently in quarantine and eight who have tested positive as of Sunday.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Regis girls volleyball and tennis teams canceled postseason play.

However - Regis Principal Paul Pedersen told WEAU Sunday that all other sports including football will continue their respective season. The ramblers have two regular season games left against Fall Creek and Durand.

In a letter sent from Regis Schools to parents and staff on Friday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department recommended all students and staff at Regis should get tested forCOVID-19 due to the increase in cases.

WEAU reached out to the WIAA Monday afternoon for clarification if this should include the Regis football team.

WIAA Communications Director Todd Clark says, “It’s not the Big Ten or professional sports, it’s high school, athletic directors and schools have worked together, there have been many instances throughout the state this fall where people had to hit the pause button for a couple of weeks and then continue to play.  So this is the same situation where they look at the situation, make a decision and the schools adjust accordingly.”

“Even though there is a recommendation from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, ultimately, there’s still no rule that the kids have to be tested, correct?”

Clark says, “Right, again, that would be a local health determination.  Up to them if they want to follow those. But again, being good members and good neighbors and within the whole frame of interscholastic athletics, they choose the best and right decisions, not only for the student-athletes, coaches and administrators but also for the entire community.”

