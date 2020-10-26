HANSEN’S IGA STAFF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I live in Stanley and therefore have almost always shopped at Hansen’s IGA. However, I recently injured my knee and am using crutches to get around. Today while I was out there, not only did Alex, the store manager, greet me upon my arrival but I had forgotten my mask in my truck. He simply said, “I will get one and bring it to you.” I was thankful to not have to make the trek back to the parking lot which is being revamped. Although Alex was apologetic about the parking lot, many of us customers appreciate that it is being redone. During my check-out, my cashier was so kind and helped to put my groceries back in my cart. She looked to be a high school student and was extremely respectful and visibly took pride in her job. Upon leaving the store, Alex was there again to help me get my groceries into the truck and on my way. The great thing about this story is that I see these acts of kindness by the employees of the store every time I go in for something. Today it just happened to be me on the receiving end! I want to thank all the employees at the store for being a part of our community here in Stanley. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Lacy Chapek

