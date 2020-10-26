Advertisement

Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

The caravan traveled from Coney Island to the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in a Brooklyn park. Videos shared on Twitter showed several protesters pelting the vehicles with eggs or stones, snatching flags and shouting insults.

In one video showing physical fights between several people, police officers detain an unidentified man and protesters chant “let him go.” Another video showed a small group of people throwing objects from a Brooklyn highway overpass at vehicles bedecked with Trump flags.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani briefly greeted supporters from the passenger seat of a car driving near Trump Tower during the parade, videos show.

New York City police said seven people were taken into custody in connection with physical confrontations in Times Square. Charges were pending Sunday night.

According to the Jews For Trump website, Sunday’s rally was intended to show solidarity with “the beleaguered Red Zone community,” a reference to the coronavirus hot spots designated by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as areas where schools and nonessential businesses must close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rally follows weeks of tensions in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods over the coronavirus restrictions. Heshy Tischler, a City Council candidate and leader of Brooklyn protests against the restrictions, promoted Sunday’s car parade on Twitter.

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump, organized Sunday’s rally in Brooklyn’s Marine Park at the end of the car parade.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC highlights safety tips for in-person voting amid pandemic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Americans to be cautious while voting.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/26/20)

Updated: 27 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/26/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Community celebrates startup companies in Eau Claire

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Startup Eau Claire is celebrating the products made right here, by letting you try them from the safety of your home.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

Latest News

National Politics

Protesters clash in Times Square (no sound)

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
At least seven were arrested after a confrontation between pro-Trump and anti-Trump factions in New York's Times Square.

Hello Wisconsin

USDA authorizes 4th round of Farmers to Families Food Boxes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Eau Claire Food And Drink Experience Box (10/26/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Eau Claire Food And Drink Experience Box (10/26/20)

National

Halloween goes on at the White House with a few twists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of super-heroes, unicorns, skeletons and even a miniature version of themselves as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House.

National Politics

Pence campaigns despite staff COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Five of the vice president's staff tested positive for coronavirus, and he is considered a close contact.

National

Spokesman: China to sanction US arms suppliers to Taiwan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s government said Monday it will impose sanctions on U.S. military contractors including Boeing Co.'s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp. for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions.