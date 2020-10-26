KFC brings back chicken-scented firelogs for the holidays
Warm, cozy and delicious
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Who needs chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you’ve got the colonel’s 11 herbs and spices?
For the third year in a row, a KFC limited-edition firelog is available for the holidays.
If the past is any indication, they won’t last long. The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.
KFC bills them as “hearth warming & hunger inducing.”
The savory firelogs will be sold at select Walmarts and on Walmart.com.
