Marathon County Jail to restrict access following number of positive COVID cases among inmates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Jail is confirming a number of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Marathon County Jail Administrator Sandra La Du tells NewsChannel 7 16 jail blocks are isolated after one block was affected. Twenty-five people were directly exposed or have COVID-19.

The Facebook post reads," The inmates had been incarcerated for a varied amount of time and were likely exposed by a person who was most recently housed with them, with no symptoms or close contacts."

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Marathon County Health Department to investigate and follow up with those who may have been in contact with these inmates during their infectious period.

The jail will be restricting all inmate movement, and visitor access until Nov. 9.

La Du said jail staff has hospital-grade PPE.

For immediate release: October 26, 2020 10:15am On Friday, 10/23/2020 the Marathon County Jail was notified by their... Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 26, 2020

