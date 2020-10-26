EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mike Hamilton is one of the nicest people I have ever met and the best boss that I have ever worked for. He continues to go above and beyond for his employees and genuinely cares about the people who work for him. Mike is the kind of person you could call day or night with any situation and he would want to know how he can help. I truly believe he deserves to be a recipient of the Sunshine Award.

Tanner Beeksma

