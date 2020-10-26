Minnesota man charged with 8th OWI in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hastings, Minnesota man has been charged with his 8th OWI in Pierce County.

Court records show Justin Severson has been charged with OWI (7th, 8th or 9th)- alcohol fine enhancer and operating with PAC (7th, 8th or 9th)- alcohol fine enhancer.

The criminal complaint states officials responded to State Highway 29 and 330th Street in Gilman for a possible crash. When they arrived on scene they found a male who was on the ground roughly eight feet away from the car.

Lab results showed a blood ethanol result of .270 mg.

There is no date yet scheduled for Severson to appear next in court.

