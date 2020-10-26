Advertisement

Organizer: Petition to recall Gov. Tony Evers falls short on signatures

A group called 'Recall Gov. Tony Evers Now' is circulating a petition, the deadline for more than 668,000 signatures is Tuesday, Oct. 27.
A group called 'Recall Gov. Tony Evers Now' is circulating a petition, the deadline for more than 668,000 signatures is Tuesday, Oct. 27.(Recall Gov. Evers Now)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An effort to recall Governor Tony Evers has fallen short, according to the founder of the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that after proofing and what came in over the weekend, we have fallen short. We do not have enough signatures to turn in,” Misty Polewczynski posted to the group.

The group has about 80,000 followers.

The petition effort had until the deadline on Tuesday to gather 668,000 signature, but it sounds like they won’t have enough.

“This has been a movement like no other. We have faced countless obstacles and worked together to overcome them. I cant thank everyone who has given their time and energy to this enough,” Polewczynski wrote.

The recall petitioners criticize both Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes for their handling of the pandemic response and protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

In recent days, Governor Evers has been asking residents to quote 'decline to sign."

Post from Misty Polewczynski on the "Recall Evers Petition" Facebook page
Post from Misty Polewczynski on the "Recall Evers Petition" Facebook page(WMTV)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Xcel Energy announces plans for largest solar project in western Wisconsin

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Xcel Energy’s clean energy transition has taken another significant step forward with a recent agreement with Western Mustang Solar, LLC to construct a 74-megawatt solar array to be located on privately owned land in Pierce County, Wis.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

News

Marathon County Jail to restrict access following number of positive COVID cases among inmates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Jail is confirming a number of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hello Wisconsin

USMCA a top priority during Tri-National Agricultural Accord

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agriculture news.

News

SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (10/26/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (10/26/20)

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/26/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/26/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Community celebrates startup companies in Eau Claire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Startup Eau Claire is celebrating the products made right here, by letting you try them from the safety of your home.

Hello Wisconsin

USDA authorizes 4th round of Farmers to Families Food Boxes

Updated: 6 hours ago
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Eau Claire Food And Drink Experience Box (10/26/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
Eau Claire Food And Drink Experience Box (10/26/20)

News

UW-Stout Professor Writes Book On Horror Movies (10/26/20)

Updated: 12 hours ago
UW-Stout Professor Writes Book On Horror Movies (10/26/20)