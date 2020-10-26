Police advise car safety kits for winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Winter weather has already begun in Western Wisconsin.

With the long season ahead, police are reminding drivers how to stay safe on the roads.

The La Crosse Police Department says it has been responding to more crashes recently due to snowy conditions and black ice on the roads.

To keep safe in this weather, police suggest drivers carry a safety kit in the back of your car with tools that would come in handy in the event of a crash.

“Keep a bag that’s got warm blankets, socks, mittens, gloves, let’s say even some food in there in case you’re stranded on the side of the road for a while,” says La Crosse Police officer Dustin Darling.

Officers also recommend having jumper cables handy, keeping an eye on tire pressure and having the car battery checked to avoid getting stranded.

The department also advise drivers to take extra time to get where you are going.

“We had our first accidents due to the winter weather, so the biggest thing to remember is just take it slow," Officer Darling added. "If you see that it’s been snowing or the roads look wet, just take a little bit of extra time and say leave a little bit earlier, so that way you do get there safe. "

You can find safety kits at most auto parts stores, but police say you can also assemble one yourself.

