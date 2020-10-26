Advertisement

RACHEL MEISTAD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 26, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

I would like to nominate Rachel Meistad for the Sunshine Award.  Rachel is my wife and a very loving and dedicated wife and mom to our dogs and cat.  Sixteen months ago, after many years of excessive alcohol use and a downward spiral in my life and a fairly new marriage with Rachel, it was with her help, love, support, and whatever guidance she could offer, I was able to quit drinking which subsequently helped our marriage and relationship.  It was with all her love and support that I am sober sixteen months later and alive.   I was in a bad place in my life after my brother committed suicide and my wife stood by my side, as I did hers.  It is because of a wanting and a willingness to want more, and because of Rachel, that I have not only been able to get my drivers license back but I am also going to obtain my CDL.  My wife saved my life and is truly my hero.

Richard Meistad

