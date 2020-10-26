Advertisement

Racing to the finish line with drive-thru early voting in Eau Claire

6,088 Eau Claire County residents have already cast their ballot using drive-thru in-person voting according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Day 6 of drive-thru early voting outside city hall in Eau Claire
Day 6 of drive-thru early voting outside city hall in Eau Claire
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Early voters are racing to the polls behind the wheel in this battleground state.

Cathy Gierhart was back outside Eau Claire City Hall Monday.

The poll worker says, no matter the weather, her role is to help people in Eau Claire vote early and safely.

“It’s been cold, rainy, thundering, sleeting, everything on us last week, this week whether-wise looks a lot better, so I’m hoping people really come in,” Gierhart says.

Gierhart says one of the concerns she’s hearing from people are based on lingering fears surrounding Election Day next Tuesday.

“They don’t want to have a fever, be quarantined they want to make sure their ballots are going in are counted this year,” Gierhart says.

Ronald and Susan Stron say they hope to see drive-thru voting continue for years to come.

“It’d be great if we could do this at all the elections, I think we would prefer to do it this way rather than to have to stand in line, regardless of the exposure to the virus,” Ronald Stron says.

First time early voter’s Angie and Steven, feel confident their ballots will be valid this way.

“To make sure it’s done, wiith everything questionable and people gathering we want to make sure we voted,” the two says.

A staff of 50 makes drive-thru voting operational at city hall, including poll workers, runners and cleaning staff.

“I can just tell people are so grateful. Everybody has just been so pleasant and they thank us for being out here in the cold,” Gierhart says.

Everyone doing their part to ensure that each vote counts.

If you haven’t had the chance to cast your ballot yet, there is still time.

Hours of operation run Monday through Thursday 7a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 7a.m. to 5p.m.

