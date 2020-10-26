UW-Stout professor release book on fright films

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local professor is giving people a crash-course in horror films.

Michael Heagle is an assistant professor in entertainment design at UW-Stout, as well as a filmmaker. In August, Heagle released a book titled “Class of 1988,” which is a deep dive into the height of fright films. The book takes a look at 40 movies from what he considers the biggest year in the horror genre. He says he hopes the book provides some insight on how the films were made.

“If you’re a casual viewer or interested in the genre, I’m hoping it does the duty of not only exhibiting these films to people, to a new generation, but also going into some details about it too,” Heagle says.

Heagle says he has always had an obsession with the horror genre and while doing research for the book, he watched 220 horror films this year alone.

