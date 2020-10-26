Advertisement

Xcel Energy announces plans for largest solar project in western Wisconsin

(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) - Xcel Energy’s clean energy transition has taken another significant step forward with a recent agreement with Western Mustang Solar, LLC to construct a 74-megawatt solar array to be located on privately owned land in Pierce County, Wis.

When completed, it will be owned and operated by Xcel Energy and be the largest solar facility in western Wisconsin.

“We are pleased to invest in this locally sourced solar facility to provide even more renewable energy to our customers,” said Mark Stoering, president, Xcel Energy, Wisconsin and Michigan. “From our fully subscribed Wisconsin community solar garden program to our leadership in wind energy, this project is another example of our ongoing commitment to clean, reliable and affordable energy.”

Xcel Energy currently has more than 760 megawatts of large-scale, universal solar capacity on its system and was the first major utility in the nation to announce a vision to deliver carbon-free electricity to all customers by 2050.

Ranger Power LLC, a utility-scale solar development company, is developing the project on behalf of Western Mustang Solar, LLC.

Pierce County approved local permits in August that will be needed to build the project on nearly 1,100 acres of land in the town of Gilman in the northeastern part of the county.

Once built, the project is expected to generate nearly $300,000 a year in shared revenue payments for Pierce County and the town of Gilman.

“Ranger Power is proud to have worked closely with the local community on this project, which will assist in generating not only clean power, but economic growth for the area.” said Adam Cohen, CEO of Ranger Power. “Ranger is excited about our partnership with Xcel Energy in advancing clean energy growth and jobs throughout the state of Wisconsin and the Midwest.”

Xcel Energy plans to file its request to purchase the project with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin within the week. If approved by the PSCW, construction will begin in late 2021, with plans to be generating clean, renewable energy in 2022.

