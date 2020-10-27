93rd Annual FFA Convention begins with new virtual format

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are now a month in to the second Coronavirus food Assistance program and USDA officials say they have already sent out more than $7 billion in payments to farmers across the country. So far between the 2 CFAP programs, farmers have received over $17 in aid since this past April. That’s just a little over half the money allocated for the 2 government programs. Wisconsin has fallen out of the top 5 states in payment amounts as Iowa continues to lead, followed by Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois and Kansas.

Both the corn and soybean harvests are moving closer to completion. This week’s Crop Progress Report shows that as of this past Sunday, farmers had taken off 72% of their corn-a jump of 12% from last week. That’s also 16% ahead of the 5 year average. Illinois farmers have 80% of their corn in the bin while Iowa is right behind at 78%. The soybean harvest jumped ahead by 8% this past week as 83% of the soybeans have now been harvested-about 10% ahead of the 5 year average. Minnesota farmers have 98% of their beans combined, followed closely by Nebraska and North Dakota at 97%. Farmers around the country are also ahead with planting their winter wheat. They now have 85% of the crop planted with 62% of the plants already emerged.

In Wisconsin only 40% of the corn for grain has been harvested-but that’s about 3 weeks ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of our 5 year average. The moisture content of that corn was at 21%--the same as the week before. The crop is rated 80% in good to excellent condition. State farmers have also combined 85% of their soybeans-more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of our 5 year average. State wheat growers have also planted 94% of that crop which is about a month ahead of last year-and they also report about 71% of the plants have emerged. Topsoil moisture this week has improved to 92$ adequate to surplus, 7% short and only 1% very short.

Today is day one of the 93rd National FFA Convention which will be held virtually this year from Indianapolis. The event will open about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning with the welcome session with business sessions and sponsor recognition taking up most of the day. Tonight they will honor American Degree recipients.

