Alice in Dairyland features chocolate milk

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, talks about the official beverage of Halloween, Chocolate Milk!

She says an eight-ounce serving is packed with 9 essential nutrients including Protein, Calcium and Vitamin D.

There are many ways to enjoy it: Serve it hot or cold to get a serving a bone building calcium.

Start the day off right with kid-friendly breakfast recipes like Chocolate Milk Overnight Oats or Chocolate Pumpkin Pancakes.

Upcycle your cartons with ideas from Mess with Your Milk - Halloween Edition.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) are bringing got milk? to the spookiest time of year to connect parents and kids with the true spirit of Halloween @home by positioning chocolate milk as the fun snack they can both feel good about!

