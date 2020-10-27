Advertisement

Alice in Dairyland features chocolate milk

By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, talks about the official beverage of Halloween, Chocolate Milk!

She says an eight-ounce serving is packed with 9 essential nutrients including Protein, Calcium and Vitamin D.

There are many ways to enjoy it: Serve it hot or cold to get a serving a bone building calcium.

Start the day off right with kid-friendly breakfast recipes like Chocolate Milk Overnight Oats or Chocolate Pumpkin Pancakes.

Upcycle your cartons with ideas from Mess with Your Milk - Halloween Edition.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) are bringing got milk? to the spookiest time of year to connect parents and kids with the true spirit of Halloween @home by positioning chocolate milk as the fun snack they can both feel good about!

Alice in Dairyland

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community First

‘$20 for ’20’ campaign supports historic Menomonie theater

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Phoebe Murray
Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts launches new fundraising campaign calling on the community for support.

Community First

Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
JA Hero’s Gala will be a virtual hybrid event on November 17, 2020.

Community First

Stand in the Light Memory Choir is tuning up for fall showcase

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Phoebe Murray
Eau Claire's Stand in the Light Memory Choir for people struggling with memory loss gears up for virtual showcase in November.

Community First

National Cheese Curd Day

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Tina Peterson with Wisconsin Dairy Farmers offers tips and information on National Cheese Curd Day

Latest News

News

Rock Fest announces 2021 lineup

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rock Fest has announced their 2021 lineup.

Community First

Wisconsin Beef Council-Fall Comfort Foods

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Wisconsin Beef Council features fall comfort recipes

Community First

Harvest of the Month-Plums

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for plums in Harvest of the Month

Community First

Anonymous display of smile face balloons at Wheaton Park remembering the tornado from one year ago

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Phoebe Murray
It’s been a year since an EF-3 tornado blew through Elk Mound and Wheaton. On the anniversary of that day someone decided to make September 24 a day to remember for another reason.

Community First

Alice in Dairyland features Wisconsin pork

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes features Wisconsin pork recipes

Community First

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recipe

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Tina Peterson with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin prepares an Italian Pasta Salad featuring Wisconsin cheese