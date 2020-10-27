Barron County Sheriff’s Department responds to crash involving train, semi

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with other agencies responded to a crash involving a train and a semi truck Tuesday.

Officials say on 11:23 a.m. they were notified as a collision on N 18th Street and E Division Avenue in Barron.

The traffic along N 18th Street will be periodically closed throughout the day for heavy equipment access. Motorists are asked to stay clear of the area until cleared.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.