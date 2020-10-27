Advertisement

Chippewa County gift trees support families in need

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - We are less than 2 months away from Christmas, that means preparations are underway for the annual Spirit of Christmas in Chippewa County.

Each holiday season the non-profit serves nearly 1500 children which equals roughly 500 families around Chippewa County.

Starting this week Christmas trees will go up in Chippewa County businesses with gift requests. If you want to make your purchases online there is still plenty of time for that, if you get started now. The drive-thru distribution day is set for December 19.

If you don’t feel comfortable shopping right now, they will accept monetary donations to help purchase Christmas gifts. The non-profit provides gifts for infants all the way through age 17.

“Christmas is for children, the joy of Santa Clause and gifts and what not. We have had numerous people say that if we weren’t doing this, they would not have Christmas at their home because they do not have the income and I’m sure we are going to experience more of that this year with COVID, I’m hoping not but I think we are going to,” said presidents of the non-profit, Glen Zwiefelhofer.

There are no financial requirements for families to be in the program, it is for any families in Chippewa County who are in need this Christmas. Applications can be submitted now until November 18th.

In addition to the toys they provide diapers, deodorant, toothbrushes, soap, socks, underwear and all the other necessities.

