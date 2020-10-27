Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District shifts to fully-remote learning temporarily

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -In the last two weeks Chippewa County saw an increase of more than 700 cases of coronavirus which ultimately lead to the decision from the health department and the Chippewa Falls School District in shifting to fully-remote learning beginning next week.

Angela Weideman, Health Officer at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health says the decision to move online wasn’t easy.

“The ability to stay open really hinges on the ability to have a workforce that is able to teach,” Weideman says. “These are extremely difficult decisions for school districts and public health departments to make…I put myself in the position of being a parent being a student being an educator and really I do believe this is the best decision from a safety standpoint.”

Jeff Holmes, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent, says the district wants this to be a temporary adjustment.

“I do need for the community to understand that there’s a direct correlation between the things that they do outside of our school hours that impact our ability to provide in-person learning,” Holmes says.

Between Friday and Monday, the school district went from 178 actively quarantined individuals to 289.

"Even right now administrators and counselors and aids [are] subbing and taking away their regular duties which causes additional burden upon the staff and stressors that are very difficult and challenging to deal with,” Holmes says.

The Chippewa County health department and the school district say they will reassess community health and staffing November 18 and are hoping to resume in-person classes on November 30.

“We know and understand here that in-person is extremely important to the success of kids so when and where folks in the community can help us out, please do,” Holmes says.

As for fall sports, Holmes is allowing athletics to play through this Saturday.

