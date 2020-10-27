Chippewa Falls Police identify suspect and people of interest in stabbing incident, no arrests made

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department have identified one suspect and two people of interest in the case of a stabbing that happened Oct. 24 but no arrests have been made.

Police Chief Matthew Kelm says Kyler Korn, 19 of Chippewa Falls, has been identified as a suspect in the case and his location is unknown.

Kelm also added that Terue Xiong, 20 of Chippewa Falls, and Tyler Thornby, 22 of Chippewa Falls, have been identified as people of interest in the case. Officials are looking to speak to both of them.

The investigation is still active and police add that more suspect may be added as the details are developed.

